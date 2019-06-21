Dogs in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Big, boxer and English bulldog mix

Big is a charming male boxer and English bulldog mix being kept at Houston Boxer Rescue. Big likes to socialize — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date and he's neutered. He's already house-trained. Notes from Big: I am now about 4.5 years old. My foster family really likes me because they say I am so handsome, well mannered and just a sweet dude. I get along fine with other dogs, but prefer people. I can sometimes pull a little on a leash and I love going for rides as well. It gives me the opportunity to put my big head out the window and get some wind in this face. Read more about Big on Petfinder.

Tex, Catahoula leopard dog and Australian shepherd mix

Tex is a male Catahoula leopard dog and Australian shepherd mix staying at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc. Tex is happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Tex's current caretakers say: Tex is probably about 2 years old and is incredibly sweet. He may be a boxer/Shepard mix but we aren't really sure. He does not look really like one specific dog, but instead many greats put together as one. Read more about Tex on Petfinder.

Oliver, mixed breed

Oliver is a charming male mixed breed dog in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary wants to place Oliver in a home without small children. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. He already has all of his shots, and he is neutered. Here's what Oliver's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: Oliver is a lovable, older gentleman who is looking for the right forever home. He is an A+ snuggler and enjoys curling up on the couch for a movie and sleeping in the bed beside his favorite people. Don't let his cuddly behavior fool you — Oliver also plays a wicked game of fetch and loves to enjoy the great outdoors. He is great on the leash and is well-mannered. Oliver would thrive in a home that is willing to work with him while he builds confidence in new environments and around new people. Apply to adopt Oliver today at Petfinder.

Tess, American Staffordshire terrier and pit bull terrier mix

Tess is a female American Staffordshire terrier and pit bull terrier mix staying at Bailey Animal Rescue. Tess loves to socialize — she gets along well with other dogs. She's spayed, and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Tess: Hi, my name is Tess. I am a whopping 48 pounds and am approximately 1.5 years old. I was pulled from euthanasia from a small shelter and I was put on a list to go into the next available foster home where I now have made my foster mom's home my home. I love her dogs and it's always nice when I'm done playing to take a break and cuddle with mom for a bit. Read more about how to adopt Tess on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.