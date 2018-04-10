Chicken of the Sea: Sammi the hen stealing hearts on Florida's beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - She's not your everyday pet, but Sammi the chicken is stealing the hearts of hundreds of Floridians.

Sammi lives in Destin, but travels all over the state, posing for pictures and making memories along the way. Sammi tries her best to come to Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine every weekend.

Her owner, Dave Cox, shared with WJXT that he got the unusual pet after his 17-year-old dog recently passed away.

For more on this story, go to WJXT.

