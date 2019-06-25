Cats in Houston looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cool kitties near you? There are dozens of darling cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tux, domestic

Tux is a darling male domestic cat being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Tux loves other cats. He is looking for a dog-free family. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Tux's caretakers: Tux is truly a sweet playful cat who purrs by you just looking at him. He is declawed, so he needs to be strictly indoors. He loves to play and look out the window. Apply to adopt Tux today at Petfinder.

Little, domestic shorthair mix

Little is a female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Little needs special time to bond with you: She'll need a home free of other cats and dogs. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Little is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. More from Little: Hi! My name is Little and I am looking for a new roommate. Someone that doesn't disturb my beauty sleep and is on time with the rent (by rent I mean food — I like food payments). I have a hyperthyroid condition, which is totally manageable. All I need is medication and love. I may not be a spring chicken, but don't overlook me. I will love on you and make a great addition to your life. Read more about how to adopt Little on Petfinder.

Ollie, domestic shorthair mix

Ollie is an adorable male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Ollie gets along well with kids, dogs or cats. Fear not: He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. Notes from Ollie's caretakers: Ollie is a sweet kitten who is a bit shy of people. He is learning how to snuggle and cuddle at his foster home. Ollie plays hard with other kittens and has no problems with dogs. Apply to adopt Ollie today at Petfinder.

Lucy, calico mix

Lucy is a female calico mix staying at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Lucy will get along great with children, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Lucy's friends at Loving Arms Pet Placement think of her: Lucy is already a confident calico kitten. Her tail is almost always up like a flag and she initiates contact with people and other animals. She plays hard with other kittens and has no problems with dogs. Lucy purrs when you hold her and likes to snuggle. Read more about how to adopt Lucy on Petfinder.

Coal, domestic shorthair mix

Coal is a male domestic shorthair mix in the care of Loving Arms Pet Placement. Coal is the life of the party — he's happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Coal's current caretakers say: Coal is a sweet kitten but a bit timid around people. His foster mom is working on that. Coal loves playing with other cats and kittens and is good around dogs. Coal's favorite game is chasing a shoelace another cat will drag around. He can really pounce! Apply to adopt Coal today at Petfinder.

Bella, Maine coon and calico mix

Bella is a charming female Maine coon and calico mix currently housed at Mission for Paws. Bella needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other cats and dogs. She is already vaccinated and spayed. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Bella's current caretakers say: All this girl wants is to cuddle with her human. Luckily she has transitioned well into her foster home. We hope Bella's new owners will cherish her for the rest of her life just as it should have been from the start. She would probably do best in a quiet home. Read more about how to adopt Bella on Petfinder.

Joey, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Joey is a male tabby and domestic shorthair mix currently residing at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor). Joey is ready to make friends, and he'll get along great with your other cats and dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Notes from Joey's caretakers: Joey gets along with everyone. He is such a sweet, easy going cat, there is no doubt that his owner loved him and took care of him as best she could. Joey gets along well with other cats and small dogs and would probably be fine with kids too (at weekend adoptions, he's been very happy to have children pet him him and rub his ears). Read more about Joey on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline