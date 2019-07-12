Barn-ready pets for adoption in and around Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of pets! There are dozens of pets up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of pets near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sia, quarterhorse

Sia is a winsome female quarterhorse mix in the care of Houston SPCA. She is vaccinated. Notes from Sia's caretakers: Sia is a sassy and sweet 1-year-old filly who will do wonderfully in a home that has experience raising and training young horses. Sia is healthy and needs training when standing for a farrier. Apply to adopt Sia today at Petfinder.

Lacy, chicken

Lacy is a chicken being kept at Houston SPCA. Lacy has been vaccinated. Notes from Lacy's caretakers: Lacy is a 3-month-old golden laced Wyandotte mix hen. Our animals are to be adopted as pasture pets and companions only. They are not to be adopted for consumption or production purposes. Apply to adopt Lacy today at Petfinder.

Cowboy, pinto horse

Cowboy is a male pinto horse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. Cowboy is vaccinated. Cowboy's current caretakers say: Cowboy is a 23-year-old handsome man that gets along well with most horses. He used to work cattle in his younger years but he can no longer be ridden and would enjoy a home to live out his life in retirement. Cowboy has arthritis in his joints and he will need to keep a fly mask on and be regularly monitored for changes on his eye due to previous squamous cell carcinoma. Read more about Cowboy on Petfinder.

Jorrie, quarterhorse

Jorrie is a winsome female quarterhorse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. She is vaccinated. Jorrie's current caretakers say: Jorrie is a two-year old curious filly that is still learning to trust people. She is smart and healthy and learning quickly. Apply to adopt Jorrie today at Petfinder.

Noel, quarterhorse

Noel is a female quarterhorse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. She already has all of her shots. From Noel's current caretaker: Noel is a 15 years old. She is a sassy mare that would benefit from being put into a training program. She did well with her first time being saddled with us but seems rusty. Read more about how to adopt Noel on Petfinder.

Carrie, quarterhorse

Carrie is an adorable female quarterhorse mix being kept at Houston SPCA. She is vaccinated. Notes from Carrie's caretakers: Carrie is a 17-year-old mare. She is a lovely buckskin with an alpha personality that could use some training. Read more about Carrie on Petfinder.

Drizella, pinto horse

Drizella is a sweet female pinto horse mix staying at Houston SPCA. Drizella has all her shots. From Drizella's current caretaker: Drizella is a 15 years old. She is a cautious mare that has been coming around with more handling. She would benefit from regular work and interaction. Read more about how to adopt Drizella on Petfinder.

