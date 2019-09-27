Adorable pups ready to be adopted now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near yo up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Stacey, shepherd and Catahoula leopard dog mix

Stacey is a female shepherd and Catahoula leopard dog puppy staying at Rescue Dogs Galore. Stacey is a social animal, and she loves other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated. More from Stacey: Hi, my name is Stacey. A nice person came along and took me in and, now, I am ready to hit the road to your house! I definitely need a house with a yard cuz I need room to run and romp and be safe! I am a Shepherd/Catahoula girl. I am 4 months old and I weigh 20 pounds. The vet feels I won't get bigger than 50 pounds. I am crate-trained and house-trained using a doggie door. I like other doggies of all sizes and I love my peeps, adults and children! I like cuddling with them. I am a sweet and loving girl, my foster mom says. I take treats very nicely. Apply to adopt Stacey today at Petfinder.

Huckleberry, Labrador retriever mix

Huckleberry is an adorable male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of PETronus Rescue. Huckleberry is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. He is vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. From Huckleberry's current caretaker: Huckleberry, also known as simply Huck, is an approximately four-month old "Houston street mutt" puppy. We honestly have no clue what breed(s) he is, but he does favor the physical characteristics of a yellow lab! We do know that he is adorable and so sweet. Huck was found cowering under parked cars at a sports complex on a 105 degree day in Houston. Fortunately, a good Samaritan scooped him up, saving his life. In just four short weeks, Huck made an amazing recovery. He loves other dogs, cats and is wonderful with small children and all people! He loves fetching tennis balls, scampering after lizards and falling asleep exhausted after a long walk. Apply to adopt Huckleberry today at Petfinder.

Chuy, Labrador retriever mix

Chuy is a lovable male Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Pup Squad Animal Rescue. Chuy gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He is vaccinated. More from Chuy: Hi my name is Chuy! I am quite cute and quite snuggly. I am learning manners and becoming a great puppy! I am the runt of the litter and I think I am the most adorable. Read more about how to adopt Chuy on Petfinder.

Scooter, cocker spaniel

Scooter is a charming male cocker spaniel puppy being cared for at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston. Scooter has been vaccinated. Scooter's current caretakers say: This little beauty is Scooter, a 9-month-old male black and white roan. A little meek, he is friendly and loving. We can only imagine how frightened he was at the shelter, left there because his mom is in hospice and no one could care for him. He currently weighs 22 pounds but we think he will weigh 28-30 pounds when full grown. Scooter needs to work on his manners but is definitely trainable. Read more about how to adopt Scooter on Petfinder.

Chocolate Babies, Labrador retriever mix

Chocolate Babies is a male Labrador retriever puppy staying at Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue. Chocolate Babies play well with others, and they'll get along great with your cats, dogs and children. They are vaccinated. Chocolate Babies' current caretakers say: Momma Jenny was found giving birth in the middle of someone's driveway in Houston, in the wee hours of the morning last week. We have three girls and four boys that will be ready for adoption in about eight weeks. Apply to adopt Chocolate Babies today at Petfinder.

