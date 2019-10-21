Adorable mustachioed kitten rescued from major Houston highway

A mustachioed kitten is safe after he rescued from Houston traffic Sunday evening

HOUSTON - A mustachioed kitten is safe after he rescued from Houston traffic Sunday evening.

The Houston SPCA shared some photos and a tweet saying the adorable rescue was found on a “barrier between six lanes of traffic on 610 (at) 59.”

In the photos, the kitten can be seen perched on the concrete barrier between the incoming and oncoming lanes of traffic.

According to the HSPCA, someone called one of the organization’s 24-hour ambulances and one of their techs was able to rescue him.

The organization shared a photo of the black-and-white kitten post-rescue, which showed off his purr-fect black mustache.

He is now being examined by the veterinary team at the HSPCA. The post did not mention if he has a name or when/if he will be available for adoption.

If you see an animal in need of help, the HSPCA 24-hour ambulance can be reached at 713-800-HELP.

HAIR-RAISING RESCUE: A 6-month-old kitten found himself trapped on a barrier between six lanes of traffic on 610/59! Thankfully, our rescue ambulance tech Megan rescued him in time where he is now safely in our care and will be checked out by our great veterinary team. pic.twitter.com/aLGeDRgRq5 — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) October 20, 2019

