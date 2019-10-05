7 cute-as-can-be kittens to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maya, domestic shorthair

Maya is a lovable female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Animal Justice League. Maya plays well with others, and she gets along well with other cats. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She's already vaccinated. Here's what Maya's friends at Animal Justice League think of her: Maya is a playful happy kitten who is looking for her forever home. She loves all people and is currently living with a resident cat. Read more about how to adopt Maya on Petfinder.

Rita, calico and domestic shorthair mix

Rita is a sweet female calico and domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Animal Justice League. Rita is happy to keep company with other cats. Rita has had all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Rita's current caretaker: Rita is a little firecracker. She has tons of energy and wants to run around all over. One of her favorite toys is a kick pillow that she loves to play with! She enjoys cuddle time with foster mom once she lets out all of that kitten energy. As with most kittens she would do best in a home with another kitten or playful cat — they'll entertain each other! Read more about Rita on Petfinder.

Toupee, Turkish van

Toupee is a darling male Turkish van kitten currently residing at Mission for Paws. Toupee is a social animal, and he'll get along great with your dogs, cats and kids. He is already vaccinated. Good news: He is already house-trained. From Toupee's current caretaker: Toupee is so affectionate and loves to be in your lap. He's social, loves everyone and has a laid back personality. Read more about Toupee on Petfinder.

Loki, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Loki is a handsome male tabby and domestic shorthair kitten being kept at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor). Loki gets along well with other cats. He is vaccinated. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Here's what Loki's friends at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor) think of him: Loki is a lover and a fighter. He is a kisser who is always in the mood to play and beat his opponents. Loki can fight the oldest kitty in the house, but shows respect if that guy doesn't feel like playing. Loki likes to jump and loves toys. Loki is bonded to his brother Liam and they would be a perfect pair. Read more about Loki on Petfinder.

Liam, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Liam is a male tabby and domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor). Liam loves to socialize — he's happy to keep company with other cats. He's vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Here's what Liam's friends at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor) think of him: Liam is a lap kitty. He snuggles up with all kitties at home. Liam likes to demand his food and that the door to be opened. Liam is bonded to his brother Loki and they would be a perfect pair. Apply to adopt Liam today at Petfinder.

Mercy, domestic shorthair

Mercy is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Mercy will get along great with other cats. She's vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Mercy's caretakers: Mercy is a very playful young kitten looking for a forever home! She is extremely curious, fearless, slightly vocal and will curl up on your chest for a nap after a long playtime. As soon as she gets some love, her purring begins! During playtime she is a merciless (hence the name) huntress. Apply to adopt Mercy today at Petfinder.

Rum Tum Tugger, domestic shorthair

Rum Tum Tugger is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date. Notes from Rum Tum Tugger's caretakers: This heartbreaker can't help but be the star of your heart! Rum Tum Tugger loves to be in the middle of the action. He is a playful and sociable kitten who loves to explore. Although he may get into trouble from time to time, his loud purr and cuddles will always make up for it! Apply to adopt Rum Tum Tugger today at Petfinder.

