7 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by browsing through adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Millie, Australian cattle dog and shepherd mix

Millie is a female Australian cattle dog and shepherd puppy in the care of WAGS Fund. Millie plays well with others, and she gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Millie's caretakers: Hey there! My name is Millie and I might be a cattle dog mix... or I might be a shepherd mix... or a collie mix. Doesn't matter, because I'm really cute, I have the best ears on the planet and I have a fabulous personality. I'm 25 pounds now and they said that I'll probably gain about 10-15 more pounds. I'm pretty slender, not overly muscular and will be happy to join you on daily walks/runs to help keep up my nice svelte figure. Oh, and one more thing... I am always happy! This grin on my face lights up whenever I meet someone new. I get along great with dogs, don't seem to mind cats, children and adults. Read more about how to adopt Millie on Petfinder.

Freckles, boxer and Labrador retriever mix

Freckles is a sweet male boxer and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of At Home Houston Border Collie Rescue. Freckles will get along great with your other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Freckles has been vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. More from Freckles: Hi, my name is Freckles. I am a 15 pound boxer/lab mix who is about 5 months old. My mom is a Boxer, but my dad is a Heinz 57 lab mix. I would make a great companion for someone who has kids. I enjoy going for early morning or evening walks. I like to spend time playing with my toys and playing ball with you. I am good with other dogs, but my new family should not have cats. I would spend my time chasing the cat. I am looking for a home where I can get a lot of love and a family that has time to spend with me. I would benefit from going to puppy training classes. Read more about Freckles on Petfinder.

Kimber, Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Kimber is a female Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier puppy currently residing at Brave Bully Rescue. Kimber likes to socialize — she gets along well with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already vaccinated. Notes from Kimber's caretakers: Kimber is a sweet 9 month old black/white & brindle lab mix. She's a cuddle bug who gives kisses freely! She is learning basic commands and is becoming house trained. Kimber would make a perfect addition to a loving family. Please consider her for your home. Read more about Kimber on Petfinder.

Shiloh, husky

Shiloh is a female husky puppy currently housed at New Life Rescue, Inc. Shiloh gets along well with other dogs. She already has all of her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Shiloh: I believe I am a Husky. I am about 10-12 weeks old. I am a female. I have had two of the three sets of puppy vaccines. I will still need to be spayed by the time I am 6 months old. I am doing great in my foster home. I am learning some house manners. I play well with bigger dogs as long as they like me. Since I am a puppy, I am sometimes too much for little breed dogs and small children. I will learn to be better as I get older. I will look forward to meeting you soon. Read more about how to adopt Shiloh on Petfinder.

Coco, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Coco is a darling female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Love and Rescue. Coco will get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Coco's current caretakers say: This little girl was the runt of her litter. She's very shy, but loves to be held. Her momma was found very pregnant in a very bad part of town. A kind woman took her and all of her puppies in and they are about ready to find their forever home. Read more about Coco on Petfinder.

Bruiser, American Staffordshire terrier

Bruiser is a male American Staffordshire terrier puppy being kept at Brave Bully Rescue. Bruiser is ready to make friends — he gets along well with other dogs. He has been vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Bruiser's friends at Brave Bully Rescue think of him: Please meet Bruiser! This cutie was saved from a bad situation along with his mommy and five siblings. Bruiser is ready for a family to love him forever. He is super sweet and loves to play a lot. He is good with big dogs, but would do best in a home with no little dogs. Please consider adding this cutie to your family — he is all love. Read more about how to adopt Bruiser on Petfinder.

Layla, Labrador retriever mix

Layla is a sweet female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Pet Rescue Team. Layla loves children, cats or dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Layla has all her shots. Here's what Layla's friends at Pet Rescue Team think of her: Layla is a sweet girl and is great with other dogs, cats and children. Layla loves belly rubs, giving kisses and most of all being next to her human. Layla loves to play with balls, tug of war, chew on toys, loves playing in the kiddie pool and sprinklers in the back yard. She is an active puppy with lots of energy. Layla is very shy when meeting new people, but adapts easily and her personality shines once she knows she can trust you. Read more about Layla on Petfinder.

