6 lovable horses to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of horses up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of horses available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Eazy Girl, quarterhorse mix

Eazy Girl is a female quarterhorse mix being kept at Houston SPCA. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Eazy Girl's current caretakers say: Eazy Girl tends to be shy of people, but is generally sweet once you have her. She is needle shy. Eazy Girl seems to have some training under saddle, but is rusty. She has done well at walking and trotting and is fun to ride. Read more about how to adopt Eazy Girl on Petfinder.

Darla, quarterhorse mix

Darla is a female quarterhorse mix currently housed at Houston SPCA. She has all her shots. From Darla's current caretaker: Darla is a lovely gal that would love someone to do the occasional trail ride with. She is a sweet mare, but does test her handler some, so she will need an intermediate rider. She does have difficultly breathing in heavy work. She has been cleared by vet for light riding. Apply to adopt Darla today at Petfinder.

Mercy, quarterhorse mix

Mercy is a sweet female quarterhorse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. She's already vaccinated. Mercy's current caretakers say: Mercy is a friendly, sometimes shy mare that knows some of her basics, but would thrive in a home that can continue her training to set her up for success as an adult horse. Apply to adopt Mercy today at Petfinder.

Sway, quarterhorse mix

Sway is a lovable female quarterhorse mix currently residing at Houston SPCA. Sway is vaccinated. From Sway's current caretaker: Sway is a nice mare that seems to be a bit rusty on her basics. She can get pushy, but has gotten better with work. She has carried tack and seems to be familiar with it. She would benefit from extra support pads if ridden. Read more about Sway on Petfinder.

Kipper, quarterhorse mix

Kipper is a male quarterhorse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. He has been vaccinated. From Kipper's current caretaker: Kipper is a friendly gelding that knows his basics, but would thrive in a home that can continue his training to set him up for success as an adult horse. Apply to adopt Kipper today at Petfinder.

Harper, quarterhorse mix

Harper is a darling female quarterhorse mix staying at Houston SPCA. Notes from Harper's caretakers: Harper is a sweet lady who likes affection. She seems to have some experience under saddle, but no formal training. She would benefit from regular work to re-learn the basics. Read more about how to adopt Harper on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline