6 furry felines to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Charlie, domestic shorthair mix



Charlie is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Charlie's ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Charlie is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. More from Charlie: Charlie the chatterbox, that's me! I'm super friendly with my people friends, but I don't like to share their affection with other kitties. I'm an explorer at heart and very playful. Petting is great, but I'm not a real fan of being held. Sometimes I'll settle into an empty lap for some cuddling. If you're looking for a chatty social butterfly you've found your guy. Read more about Charlie on Petfinder.

Sam, domestic shorthair

Sam is a male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Sam is the life of the party, and he gets along well with children, dogs or cats. He is already house-trained. He's already neutered and vaccinated. From Sam's current caretaker: Sam is an intense boy. He purrs loudly the moment he is picked up. Sam is quite a talker and a fierce hunter. He loves to chase and capture spring toys. He hogs the food, spreading his body over it to keep his brother away from it. Sam and his brother, Taylor, are bonded. They fall asleep curled around each other. Apply to adopt Sam today at Petfinder.

Taylor, domestic shorthair

Taylor is a charming male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Taylor is friendly as can be — he'll get along great with your other cats, dogs and kids. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He is already vaccinated and neutered. From Taylor's current caretaker: Taylor is laid back and a cuddler. He purrs loudly when picked up. He plays with kitten toys, but is willing to share. Taylor and his brother, Sam, are bonded. They fall asleep curled around each other. Apply to adopt Taylor today at Petfinder.

Jeff, tortoiseshell

Jeff is a lovable female tortoiseshell cat in the care of Animal Justice League. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Jeff's caretakers: You might be wondering why Jeff, a traditional male name, was given to this gorgeous girl? Well, Jeff is one smart cookie and she somehow sniffed out a bunch of cat people at an adoption event at Jefferson Heights apartments! And so the name Jeff was born. We think this sweetie had to have been abandoned, yet she's extremely friendly with humans. Apply to adopt Jeff today at Petfinder.

Precious, domestic shorthair mix

Precious is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He's already house-trained. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Precious' current caretakers say: Ever since being rescued, Precious has lived up to his name. Precious might be 10 years old, but you would never guess it by interacting with him. He loves to snuggle, but he loves to play with his little mouse toys just as much!We dare you not to fall in love with Precious if you meet him! Apply to adopt Precious today at Petfinder.

Fergus, domestic shorthair

Fergus is a male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Animal Justice League. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He is already house-trained. Fergus is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Here's what Fergus' friends at Animal Justice League think of him: Fergus was found in rough shape with a fractured femur. He had a pin placed to help his leg heal and is resting for the next month. He is the sweetest cat and is so patient and calm. He loves to lie in bed and cuddle with his human when he gets for chance. He gets so happy to have the attention that he starts to drool. Fergus is about a year old, so once his leg is fully healed he will have lots of years ahead of him to run and jump. Apply to adopt Fergus today at Petfinder.

