5 cute kitties to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of furry felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Pepper, domestic shorthair mix

Pepper is a male domestic shorthair mix being kept at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. Pepper is a social butterfly — he gets along well with other cats. He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Pepper is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. More from Pepper: I'm a social, outgoing guy who is friendly with people within moments of meeting them. I am very talkative; I like to follow people around and see what they're doing. Read more about how to adopt Pepper on Petfinder.

Leo, tabby and Maine coon mix

Leo is a male tabby and Maine coon mix being kept at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. Leo plays well with others — he'll get along great with your other cats. He is already house-trained. Leo is neutered, and he has all his shots. More from Leo: I was found standing near a convenience store, but now I'm enjoying the inside life. I am a sweet boy who loves attention and gets along well with other friendly cats. Read more about how to adopt Leo on Petfinder.

Darcy, Turkish van and domestic longhair mix

Darcy is a darling male Turkish van and domestic longhair mix being kept at Animal Justice League. Darcy is a lovely family cat, and children will love him. He is looking for a dog-free home. He's already house-trained. Darcy is neutered and vaccinated. From Darcy's current caretaker: Darcy is a playful and affectionate young boy who came to AJL after being attacked by a dog. Thanks to the Cat Veterinary Clinic and volunteers, he has made a full recovery. Read more about how to adopt Darcy on Petfinder.

Elsa, Siamese and tortoiseshell mix

Elsa is a charming female Siamese and tortoiseshell mix being cared for at ADORE Houston. Elsa will get along great with your other cats. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She's spayed, and she has all her shots. Notes from Elsa's caretakers: Meet our gorgeous feline Elsa, a 1-year-old that weighs about 6 pounds. Her breed is tortie point Siamese. Elsa has been vaccinated and spayed. She is in a loving foster home and is ready for her forever home. Apply to adopt Elsa today at Petfinder.

Pear, domestic shorthair

Pear is a female domestic shorthair cat in the care of Animal Justice League. Pear is a social animal, and she's happy to keep company with other cats. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Pear is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Pear's friends at Animal Justice League think of her: Pear is a sweet girl who enjoys playing, loves attention and to have her head scratched. She wants to be with her human as much as possible! Apply to adopt Pear today at Petfinder.

