5 adorable pups to adopt now in Houston

Charlie, standard poodle and golden retriever mix

Charlie is a male standard poodle and golden retriever puppy being kept at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Charlie is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other dogs. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He already has all of his shots. From Charlie's current caretaker: Charlie is eight months old and 65 pounds. A physical fence is preferred, as Charlie is known to run away if there is a distraction or opportunity given. Very playful puppy! Charlie likes to play at times, but would prefer to snuggle and to be as close to his humans as possible. If he can lay in your lap he will, but he will be happy if he can lay at your feet, or next to your chair as long as he can be near! He is a very sweet dog, and plays very well with his foster siblings. Though, he acts like a puppy sometimes, most of the time you would never know because he has a very calm demeanor. Read more about how to adopt Charlie on Petfinder.

Neil, pointer and English pointer mix

Neil is a handsome male pointer and English pointer puppy in the care of Red Collar Rescue. Neil is eager to make friends — he gets along well with other dogs. He's vaccinated. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. Neil's current caretakers say: Meet Neil, a lanky young pup found wandering the streets of the city. Neil's a fun loving guy and curious about everything. He loves hanging out with people and taking walks. He also loves playing with toys and the other dogs at his foster home. Apply to adopt Neil today at Petfinder.

Dakota, American bulldog and boxer mix

Dakota is a lovable female American bulldog and boxer puppy in the care of Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue. Dakota loves cats, dogs and children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Dakota has all her shots. Here's what Dakota's friends at Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue think of her: Dakota and her siblings joined us after being found abandoned on a country road outside of Houston. Dakota takes a bit to warm up and feel safe, which we can't hold against her given the circumstances in which she was found. She would do best in a home with another dog to help her feel more confident. Read more about Dakota on Petfinder.

Moby, American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog mix

Moby is an adorable male American Staffordshire terrier and American bulldog puppy being kept at Brave Bully Rescue. Moby gets along well with other dogs. He has been vaccinated. Good news: He's already house-trained. Moby's current caretakers say: Moby is a sweet pup that was saved from being euthanized. Moby is now almost 7 months old and ready for a forever home. He has been waiting for a long time and doesn't understand why no one wants him. This boy is extremely sweet, he just wants to give love. Moby is kennel trained and house broken. He lives with three girls but will do better in a home with kids over the age of 7 as he can play a little rough sometimes. He also lives with three other dogs and does great with them. He is dog-friendly, but when he first meets a dog he tends to growl but then gets over it and does great. Apply to adopt Moby today at Petfinder.

Murphy, American Staffordshire terrier and pointer mix

Murphy is a charming male American Staffordshire terrier and pointer puppy currently housed at Doggy Darlings. Murphy is a social butterfly, and he loves other dogs. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. He's been vaccinated. More from Murphy: I like playing with other doggies and I like kids, too. They're fun to be around! I am a young and energetic pup and like to play and cuddle. I am a gentle, sweet and nice boy, they say. I need to learn all the things that will make me a good doggy and keep me safe. Read more about how to adopt Murphy on Petfinder.

