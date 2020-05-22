Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Elvis The Nature Lover, pit bull terrier and hound mix

Elvis The Nature Lover is a handsome male pit bull terrier and hound mix currently housed at Doggedly Dog Rescue Society.

Elvis The Nature Lover gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's neutered and vaccinated. Have no fear: He's already house-trained.

Notes from Elvis The Nature Lover's caretakers:

Meet Elvis! Elvis is a gorgeous 3-year-old, 60-pound pit bull hound mix with a stunning black brindle coat and mask. He was found as a stray after Hurricane Harvey. It took some time, but with the help of his very dedicated foster mom and trainer, Elvis is a brand-new dog. He loves all humans, including children! He loves spending time in the yard but is also a great inside and craves cuddles. Elvis will gladly chill out and chew a bone, while you watch TV, as long as he gets enough exercise and mental stimulation.

Apply to adopt Elvis The Nature Lover today at Petfinder.

Jazzy, Goldendoodle

Jazzy is a lovable male Goldendoodle dog staying at IDOG Rescue, Inc.

Jazzy gets along well with cats, dogs and children. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. He's already house-trained.

Here's what Jazzy's friends at IDOG Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Jazzy is a 6-year-old male goldendoodle who was surrendered due to his anxiety and fear toward the men in the home. Are you looking for a dog that can go anywhere, meet anyone and do anything, all the time? If so, stop reading. Jazzy is not the dog for you. On the other hand, if you’re looking for an introverted guy that loves his momma and, once he trusts you, will give you his whole sweet heart, Jazzy is your guy.

Read more about how to adopt Jazzy-Tx on Petfinder.

Leo Rex, German shepherd

Leo Rex is a charming male German shepherd dog currently residing at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

Leo Rex loves cats. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He's vaccinated and neutered.

Here's what Leo Rex's friends at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue think of him:

Leo Rex is a sweet and loving boy. He loves giving lots of kisses, and will cuddle with you all day long. He enjoys long walks and does well on a leash. He listens extremely well. Leo Rex would do well in a home as the only pet, or in a home with smaller, more gentle pets. When he is not going for walks he is often curled up by his foster mom’s feet. He is the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet!

Read more about how to adopt Leo Rex on Petfinder.

Sammy, chow chow

Sammy is a male chow chow dog currently residing at Houston Chow Chow Connection.

He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered.

Notes from Sammy:

Hi. I’m Sammy! I’m 4 years old and a big, strong boy, approximately 70 pounds. I am completely house trained and love to get my daily treats. I know how to sit, stay and to lay down on command. If you love to garden, I promise to chase all the squirrels out of your yard so they won’t get your tomatoes. Don’t forget how strong I am. Because of this. I feel like I need a pack leader that’s stronger than me. I love to do zoomies around the yard everyday and play with toys.

Read more about Sammy on Petfinder.

Max-Co, Labradoodle

Max-Co is a charming male Labradoodle dog currently residing at IDOG Rescue, Inc.

Max-Co gets along well with other dogs. He is looking for cat-free home. Max-Co is already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

From Max-Co's current caretaker:

Meet Marvelous Max! He needs an experienced, patient and understanding family committed to providing him mental stimulation and training, or an active owner who is dedicated to providing him with daily, consistent physical exercise. He would do well with walking, running and hiking a lot. He needs a home with another large playful dog. Max is a wonderful, extremely happy, uber smart, hilarious and energetic puppy who is 85-pounds of pure love.

Read more about Max-Co on Petfinder.

Kayuh, mixed breed

Kayuh is a female mixed breed dog in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Kayuh plays well with others — she loves other dogs. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Kayuh's caretakers:

Kayuh is a sweet girl who just can’t seem to stay away from people! There are no such things as strangers to Kayuh, only new best friends! She lives for attention and affection from her favorite people. Kayuh loves to splish-splash and spend time in the water so she would make a great adventure buddy in the right home. She is also super quiet in the house! She loves to run, play fetch and spend time with other dogs and people. As long as she is with the people she loves, she is perfectly content.

Apply to adopt Kayuh today at Petfinder.

Kiki, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Kiki is a female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix currently housed at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained.

More from Kiki:

Hi There! My name is Kiki and my foster parents tell me I'm goofy and clumsy, but very lovable. I love to cuddle and wag my tail and to be petted. I've learned to sit, shake, lay down, roll over and wait (for treats) and I'm eager to learn more. I'm basically a big love bug and I always want to be by your side. I'd love a big yard to play in and I would love someone who wants to throw my Chuck-It ball for hours and hours.

Apply to adopt Kiki today at Petfinder.

