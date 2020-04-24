7 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Max, spaniel and terrier mix

Max is a darling male spaniel and terrier mix in the care of Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston.

Max's ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Max will do best in a home without small children. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He is already vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from Max's caretakers:

Max likes having a large yard to run in and loves to play ball. This big boy is friendly and loving but he also has a stubborn side. With the help of a professional trainer, he is learning to basic obedience. His trainer has worked miracles with him but he needs a home where someone is willing to work with him and continue the things that he has learned.

Read more about Max on Petfinder.

Samuel, German shepherd

Samuel is a charming male German shepherd dog being kept at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

Samuel loves other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's been vaccinated and neutered.

Here's what Samuel's friends at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue think of him:

Samuel is a happy young boy who loves affection and attention. Samuel runs like a deer and also loves to chase balls. Along with his cheerful energy and love for active play, he is a sweet boy, with a kind and playful personality. He does sit on command, and understands the meaning of the word, “no.” As he matures, Samuel should evolve into the lead dog in his pack.

Read more about Samuel on Petfinder.

Ruby Star, German shepherd

Ruby Star is an adorable female German shepherd dog in the care of Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

She's spayed, and she has had all her shots. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Ruby Star's caretakers:

Ruby Star is a very sweet and loving girl who likes to give kisses, snuggle and be the center of attention. She knows "sit", takes treats gently and eats well. Ruby Star also appears to be very bright and learns commands quickly. While she initially barks at other dogs, she then seems to quickly settle down. She enjoys a good dog chew, antler, horn or bone and likes to drag her bed around. She is a terrific dog and will make someone the perfect companion.

Read more about how to adopt Ruby Star on Petfinder.

Hamish, shepherd and black mouth cur mix

Hamish is a lovable male shepherd and black mouth cur mix in the care of Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

Hamish loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. He's already vaccinated and neutered. He's already house-trained.

Here's what Hamish's friends at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Hamish (or Ham, for short) follows his foster dad around and loves to be petted and scratched all over. He appears to be crate-trained and sleeps very well through the night. He walks very well on his leash and likes to know what everyone is up to. Ham sits for treats and eats well. He doesn't have a favorite toy yet, but he loves to be around other dogs and people. Ham is a handsome guy who wants to be part of your family!

Read more about Hamish on Petfinder.

Cocoa, shepherd mix

Cocoa is a female shepherd mix currently residing at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

Cocoa is a social butterfly — she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Fear not: She is already house-trained.

Notes from Cocoa's caretakers:

Cocoa loves people and can't get enough attention! Cocoa melts like butter while being petted or snuggling. She is very food oriented and will sit for treats and food. She knows "sit", is house trained, is learning how to walk on her leash and sleeps in the crate at night. Cocoa is a very sweet and affectionate little lady who wants to be part of your family!

Read more about how to adopt Cocoa on Petfinder.

Derek, pit bull terrier mix

Derek is a male pit bull terrier mix being kept at Texas Muttley Love.

Derek wants to be your one and only: He will need a home free of other dogs. He is sweet with small children. Derek is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Good news: He is already house-trained.

Notes from Derek:

Hi I’m Derek and the world through my eyes is a scary place. I was used for dog fighting and so I’m now terrified of every dog and have to be an only dog. But that’s OK, because I prefer humans anyway. I love my humans. I am good on a leash and I love to go on walks. I love squeaky toys and cuddles.

Read more about how to adopt Derek on Petfinder.

Lucky, mixed breed

Lucky is a lovable male mixed breed dog in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Lucky's ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's been vaccinated and neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Lucky is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Notes from Lucky's caretakers:

Lucky is loveable! He enjoys showing off his affectionate side and spending lots of time with his favorite people. He loves to run around in the backyard while supervised and play with his human and canine friends. Among other things, he is already working on crate training, leash training and picking up new tricks! An ideal home for Lucky would have active family members or plenty of space for him to run and play while supervised.

Apply to adopt Lucky today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.