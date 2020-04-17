Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lilo, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Lilo is a female dachshund and chihuahua mix being cared for at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor).

Lilo loves to socialize, and she loves other dogs, cats and kids. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Lilo is spayed and vaccinated.

Notes from Lilo:

Looking for a spunky dog? That's me! Looking for a short, cuddly dog? That's me too! Want a dog who walks well on a leash and is crate trained? I am definitely your girl! I am a people pup. I am loyal and will protect you and will want to sit with you on the couch. I am well behaved with children and I can also coexist with cats and other dogs. Squeaky toys are my favorite. Some of my other favorite activities are sunbathing and playing duck hunter.

Read more about how to adopt Lilo on Petfinder.

Guapo, German shepherd

Guapo is an adorable male German shepherd dog currently residing at Animal Justice League.

Guapo loves other dogs. He is neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He's already house-trained.

Guapo's current caretakers say:

Guapo is a great young boy. He’s playful and gets along well with other dogs. When in new surroundings, he can become timid and whine, but after a little time to warm-up he’s right back to his playful self. He enjoys belly rubs and long walks.

Apply to adopt Guapo today at Petfinder.

Jolee, Catahoula leopard dog and German shepherd mix

Jolee is a female Catahoula leopard dog and German shepherd mix in the care of Adopt A Rescued Friend.

Jolee is the life of the party, and she loves children, dogs or cats. Jolee is spayed and vaccinated. Have no fear: She's already house-trained.

Here's what Jolee has to say:

I'm a happy girl who makes a wonderful companion. I'm gentle, sweet and very smart. Don't let the white in my muzzle fool you — I am only 4 years old and still have a lot of years of love and affection left in me. Some of my favorite things are going for walks, running in the backyard, taking naps and playing in the water. I would be a great addition to a home that has a jogger in the family. I know basic commands and I walk well on a leash.

Read more about how to adopt Jolee on Petfinder.

Misty, terrier and chihuahua mix

Misty is a sweet female terrier and chihuahua mix in the care of Rescue Dogs Galore.

Misty loves other dogs. Misty is spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained.

More from Misty:

Hi there! My name is Misty. I definitely need a house with a yard because I need room to run and romp and be safe! I love to be petted! Wanna hear some more good stuff about me? I am the sweetest, nicest girl you wilI ever meet. I also love to hug and cuddle with you and I love to give kisses. I like kids and all humans and other doggies. I like to take naps when I'm tired from playing. Let's be a team, OK?

Read more about Misty on Petfinder.

Cooper, Great Pyrenees

Cooper is a male Great Pyrenees dog currently housed at Great Pyrenees Rescue Society.

Cooper will get along great with your other dogs. He is looking for cat-free home. Cooper is already neutered and vaccinated. Good news: He's already house-trained.

Here's what Cooper's friends at Great Pyrenees Rescue Society think of him:

Meet Cooper! Cooper is a gentle giant (106 pounds) and super sweet. He gets along with others and would do best with another dog in his new home to help build confidence. Cooper does not like cats very much, so a cat-free home would be best. Cooper is great on leash and enjoys walking! He will need some daily exercise but is not jumpy or hyper.

Read more about Cooper on Petfinder.

Mabel, Labrador retriever mix

Mabel is an adorable female Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Mabel gets along well with other dogs. She's spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained.

From Mabel's current caretaker:

Meet Mabel. Mabel has lived with livestock, people and other dogs. Judging by the look of her, she has had a lot of puppies. She seems very calm and friendly. We want her to be able to just relax and enjoy her new life. Mabel is a little shy at first but after a few pets is super sweet.

Read more about Mabel on Petfinder.

Lacey, boxer and pointer mix

Lacey is a winsome female boxer and pointer mix staying at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Here's what Lacey's friends at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc. think of her:

Lacey is a sweet dog that gets along with other dogs and people. She makes friends fairly easily. Lacey weighs about 70 pounds and is a pretty brindle color, with a white spot on her chest. She is between 4 and 5 years old. All she wants is to be safe and loved.

Apply to adopt Lacey today at Petfinder.

