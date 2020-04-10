Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rusti, Yorkshire terrier and terrier mix

Rusti is a female Yorkshire terrier and terrier mix being kept at CAMO - Rescue.

Rusti is ready to make friends — she gets along well with other dogs. She's already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed.

Here's what Rusti's friends at CAMO - Rescue think of her:

Rusti has had a rough life. She belonged to a family that kept her in the garage for most of her life. She came to us with a mammary tumors and she had surgery to remove them. Rusti is good with other dogs and very sweet once she gets comfortable with you.

Read more about how to adopt Rusti on Petfinder.

Foster, terrier

Foster is a sweet male terrier dog being kept at CAMO - Rescue.

Foster likes to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. He has been vaccinated and neutered. He's already house-trained.

Notes from Foster's caretakers:

Foster is very quiet and hardly barks. He loves human attention and positive reinforcement! He will sit for treats and wait patiently. Foster does great in car rides! He loves going on walks and does well on a leash. This sweet dog enjoys the company of people who will love him. He walks really well on a leash. Does not pull. Walks beside you and waits for you to move.

Read more about Foster on Petfinder.

Elspeth, Anatolian shepherd and shepherd mix

Elspeth is a female Anatolian shepherd and shepherd mix currently housed at Freedom Street Rescue.

Elspeth is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Elspeth is already spayed and she has had all her shots.

Elspeth- Gorgeous Shy Girl's current caretakers say:

Meet gorgeous Elspeth. An experienced shy-dog owner with a yard and another dog are what she needs. Elspeth in all her beauty had little confidence and was scared of everything. She now loves the bed and couch. Elspeth gets along with other dogs. In fact, they help her feel comfy and she’s fine with indoor cats. She has lots of energy, so acreage to run or a fenced yard would be great. She would make a good jogging partner as well.

Read more about how to adopt Elspeth- Gorgeous Shy Girl on Petfinder.

Derek, pit bull terrier mix

Derek is a handsome male pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Texas Muttley Love.

Derek wants to be your one and only: He will need a home free of other dogs. Good news: He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from Derek:

Hi I’m Derek and the world through my eyes is a scary place. I was used for dog fighting and so I’m now terrified of every dog and have to be an only dog. But that’s OK, because I prefer humans anyway. I love my humans. I am good on a leash and love going on walks; I also love squeaky toys and cuddles. I am a true gem.

Apply to adopt Derek today at Petfinder.

Baby, mixed breed

Baby is a sweet female mixed breed dog currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

From Baby's current caretaker:

Beautiful, brindled Baby! With a friendly face and gorgeous brindle coat, Baby is sweet as can be with lots of playful energy. She’s a bit shy when confined to her kennel, but quickly warms up to new friends when let outside.

Read more about Baby on Petfinder.

Daisy, pit bull terrier and hound mix

Daisy is a female pit bull terrier and hound mix currently housed at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

Daisy is a social animal, and she's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. She's already vaccinated and spayed. Good news: She is already house-trained.

From Daisy's current caretaker:

Daisy is an 9 month-old puppy. We took in her mom plus her five other siblings. Daisy is kennel-trained, potty-trained and she loves swimming. She will do best with another dog in the home.

Read more about Daisy on Petfinder.

