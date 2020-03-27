Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Levi, cocker spaniel

Levi is a handsome male cocker spaniel dog currently housed at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston.

No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Levi's current caretakers say:

Levi is a delightful red and white male and although he is probably 6 or 7 years old, his personality is that of a 2-year-old pup. He's learning how to walk politely on a leash and gives lots of kisses. He gives true meaning to "loyal" because he never leaves the side of his human. Levi is a real joy and we absolutely adore him.

Maksim, spaniel and retriever mix

Maksim is a charming male spaniel and retriever mix being cared for at Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston.

Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas - Houston wants to place Maksim in a home without small children. He is already vaccinated and neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Maksim's caretakers:

Playing ball and chasing squirrels are two of Max's favorite past times and he loves having a large yard. He is a great watch dog but needs an experienced dog owner who is willing to work with him to teach him basic obedience such as walking on a leash, stay, come, etc. He is incredibly smart and would be an awesome dog for someone who is willing to invest some time in him. Because he plays rough and can be protective of his ears, Max is not recommended for a home with kids.

Zoe, Maltipoo

Zoe is a female Maltipoo dog currently housed at Doggy Darlings.

Zoe's ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here's more from Zoe:

Hi, my name is Zoe. I definitely need a house with a yard because I need room to run and romp and be safe! Other doggies are OK....but I want to be the only baby. OK? I love my peeps. I like cuddling with them. I prefer a calm home where I can follow your every step. I'm what they call a companion dog. I think that means that I can be your shadow, if you like! I'd do better in a home with adults. I am a super sweet girl.

Bear, chow chow

Bear is a darling male chow chow dog currently residing at Houston Chow Chow Connection.

Bear loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered.

Bear's current caretakers say:

Meet Bear — a cute and sweet boy who will warm your heart. He currently lives with a pack of many other dogs (boys and girls) so he gets along with all. We think he is about 7 years old.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor.