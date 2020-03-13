6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Jack, boxer

Jack is a male boxer dog in the care of Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

Jack is happy to keep company with other dogs and cats. He is already house-trained. Jack is already neutered and vaccinated.

More from Jack:

Hi, I'm Jack. I'm laid back, I get along with everyone, even the cats where I stay. I just want love and attention. I'm house and crate trained and I love being indoors. I like to go outside but prefer to stay inside with you. I am a talker at times when I really want something. I don't know many commands but I'm working on learning the basics.

Read more about Jack on Petfinder.

Clara, shepherd mix

Clara is a sweet female shepherd mix being kept at Joyrides Rescue.

Clara plays well with others, and she gets along well with other dogs. She is vaccinated and spayed. She's already house-trained.

From Clara's current caretaker:

Clara arrived at the shelter after possibly being hit by a car. Even with a swollen leg, she limped around greeting workers and volunteers at the shelter, tail continuously wagging in spite of the pain she must have been in. After getting some X-rays, it was determined that her femur was shattered and it was best that her leg be amputated. But life as a tripod is not deterring Clara from living her best life. She’s great with kids and other dogs.

Read more about how to adopt Clara on Petfinder.

Marley, black mouth cur

Marley is a sweet female black mouth cur dog staying at Rock-A-Bully and Friends.

Marley is a social animal, and she gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

Marley's current caretakers say:

Marley is very sweet and calm and loves to cuddle. She's pretty much the perfect pet! If you're looking for the perfect pet and can provide a loving home, Marley is your girl!

Read more about how to adopt Marley on .

Pattie, Maltese and poodle mix

Pattie is a female Maltese and poodle mix staying at CAMO - Rescue.

Pattie will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her. She will need a home free of other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Here's what Pattie's friends at CAMO - Rescue think of her:

Pattie is crate trained and can use the doggie door to come in the house. She is a little unsure on the leash but is excited to go out and sniff everything. She also likes to ride in the car. Pattie loves her person and prefers to be their one and only. Lap time and snuggles are her favorite thing. She would do best in a home with her sister Madeline or as an only dog. If you’re looking for a cuddly little lapdog, Pattie’s your girl.

Apply to adopt Pattie today at Petfinder.

Khloe, Anatolian shepherd

Khloe is a sweet female Anatolian shepherd dog currently residing at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Khloe loves to socialize, and she'll get along great with your other dogs. She's already vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Khloe's current caretakers say:

Meet our newest girl, Chloe! She is very calm and sweet and affectionate. She seems to do just fine with other dogs so far. No telling how long this sweet girl was fending for herself. We would love to get this girl out of boarding and right into a foster home while she waits on her forever home.

Read more about how to adopt Khloe on Petfinder.

Parker, Labrador retriever mix

Parker is a male Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Parker gets along well with other dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Parker is vaccinated.

Here's what Parker's friends at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc. think of him:

Parker is just the cutest, sweetest boy. He is an adorable little lab mix who weighs in at 37 pounds. He was scared at first but this little guy is so sweet and is really starting to come out of his shell. He really seems to like other dogs as well.

Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.