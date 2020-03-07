Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable kitties to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some charming cats? There are dozens of endearing cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Jay, domestic longhair Jay is a darling male domestic longhair cat currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. He is already house-trained. Jay's current caretakers say: A fluffy ball of love, Jay is perfection. No, really. From the moment we met him, we couldn’t find anything to criticize in him. He’s good natured and friendly; he’s beautiful and kind. He’s everything you could ever want in a cat! Apply to adopt Jay today at Petfinder. Spice, domestic and tabby mix Spice is a darling male domestic and tabby mix being kept at Mission for Paws. Spice likes to socialize, and he'll get along great with your dogs, cats and children. Spice is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He is already house-trained. Spice's current caretakers say: Spice is a sweet and lovable boy who will make a great companion. He would fit into just about any household. He is playful, affectionate and easy going. Spice is a great cat who is just missing a good family to love. Apply to adopt Spice today at Petfinder. Stevie, Siamese Stevie is an adorable male Siamese cat currently residing at Mission for Paws. Stevie plays well with others — he's happy to keep company with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered. Here's what Stevie's friends at Mission for Paws think of him: This sweet boy is reserved at first. But once he is comfortable, he will open up with some one-on-one time and gentle touches. Incredibly sweet, he will be your best pal and shower you with affection once he is feeling safe and secure. Read more about Stevie on Petfinder. Rachel, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix Rachel is a lovable female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. No other cats, please: Rachel is looking for cat-free home. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Fear not: She is already house-trained. More from Rachel: I'm a sweet mom who was living as stray in an apartment complex. My kids will soon be gone, so it's time for me to find a forever home of my own. I'm a girl who loves people. I tolerate other cats, but don't really care for them. I'd be happiest curling up with my own person and forgetting the harsh life I had before. If you're looking for a gentle girl to purr the nights away, I could be for you. Come visit and let's find out. Read more about Rachel on Petfinder. Big Ham, domestic shorthair mix Big Ham is a male domestic shorthair mix staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is already house-trained. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Here's more from Big Ham: Not only am I a friendly lap cat, but I’m also low maintenance. Whew, who would pass that up? I’m Big Ham and I was left behind at an apartment complex. I’m a calm kitty who enjoys long pets, being held, catnip and cat scratchers! Sometimes I like to find a spot that I can call my own and it just might be a box! I’m searching for a lap(s) to crawl into, but a heart or hearts to crawl into too. Can you fill that request? Apply to adopt Big Ham today at Petfinder. Spirit, domestic shorthair Spirit is a sweet male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Texas Litter Control. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He is neutered and vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Spirit on Petfinder. Illia, tabby Illia is an adorable female tabby cat being kept at E-Rescue-Houston Inc. She is already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed. Illia's current caretakers say: Meet Illia. She was found by a kind family and they took her to the vet and she received a clean bill of health. Illia is about 2 years old. She's a little shy at first, but sleeps on the bed. We would love to find her a loving family to call her own, where she will be treasured and loved and kept safely inside. Read more about Illia on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.