Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Iggy, pit bull terrier mix Iggy is a sweet female pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Rock-A-Bully and Friends. Iggy is a social animal, and she'll get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated and spayed. From Iggy's current caretaker: Meet Iggy! This young beauty loves to run and play with her humans and fur siblings alike. She can also be quite the snuggler when it's time for some down time. Iggy is medium energy, great with dogs, cats, kids, and well, everyone. Apply to adopt Iggy today at Petfinder. Sammy, Shih Tzu Sammy is an adorable male Shih Tzu dog being cared for at CAMO - Rescue. Sammy loves other dogs. Sammy is looking for a home without small children. Sammy is already neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained. More from Sammy: Hi, my name Sammy I look adorbs now…but life hasn’t always been easy for me. They said I was pretty sick…but I am good to go now! I like to go for walks, I am a guard dog and I will alert you when someone rings the doorbell. But I am rarely kenneled, because I am a good boy. I do snore though; hope you don’t mind. I can be a bit grumpy at times, so I need a home with no small kids. I love to be held and loved on. I just get a bit scared when you are all up in my face. I do have dry eye and will need daily drops for the rest of my life. Apply to adopt Sammy today at Petfinder. Flash, dachshund and chihuahua mix Flash is a male dachshund and chihuahua mix being cared for at Animal Justice League. Flash is friendly as can be, and he loves cats and dogs. Flash is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Notes from Flash: Hi my name is Flash! I love to go on walks and runs. The longer the better! My favorite thing to do is sit on your lap, snuggle and give kisses. I also love to be held while you walk around and do stuff. When its time to eat, I get super excited and will twirl like a ballerina! Most of all, I love other dogs! I am good with cats and once I get to know them. I am timid around new people, but warm up quickly — especially if you hold me and let me lick your face. Or give me treats. Overall I would be great with a person or family that wants a loving, adorable and fun dog! Read more about how to adopt Flash on Petfinder. Bailey, Yorkshire terrier and poodle mix Bailey is a handsome male Yorkshire terrier and poodle mix staying at CAMO - Rescue. Bailey is friendly as can be — he'll get along great with your other dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Bailey is neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Bailey's friends at CAMO - Rescue think of him: Bailey is a sweet, energetic, beautiful boy. He tested positive for heartworm, which we are currently treating. He has lots of energy, so would be good for a family with kids. He loves to cuddle on the couch, spoon in bed and always has a cuddle waiting when you come home. He does well with cats and dogs but would rather spend time with his humans. Read more about Bailey on Petfinder. Polo, pit bull terrier Polo is a male pit bull terrier dog currently housed at Rescue Dogs Galore. Polo loves other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He's been vaccinated and neutered. More from Polo: Hi there! I definitely need a house with a yard because I need room to run and romp and be safe! I don't know how to share with other dogs and I get jealous. I'm dying for my own home where I can be the center of attention. When my foster mom spends one-on-one time with me, I'm an angel. I know a lot of commands and I am almost house-trained. I need to be the baby of the household. OK? I like to take naps when I'm tired from playing. I need love, exercise, and couch-sitting when we get tired! Let's be a team, OK? Read more about Polo on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.