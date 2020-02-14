Dog rescued from ‘deplorable’ Montgomery County home being reunited with owner 2,000 miles away

HOUSTON – A dog that was rescued from “deplorable” conditions at a Montgomery County home last month is on his way to be reunited with his owner more than 2,000 miles away.

Wrangler, a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, was found living in a wire crate in January by workers from the Houston SPCA. More than 200 animals were being kept at the home in the Fox Run neighborhood.

“Many of the chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats and dogs were in rooms filled with dirt, feces and urine,” the Houston SPCA noted on Facebook.

Workers checked Wrangler for a microchip and found he matched with an Air Force airman who lives in Spokane, Washington.

The airman said that he gave Wrangler to a friend when he reported for basic training. That friend gave Wrangler away, he said.

On Friday, an apparently contented Wrangler was at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to catch a plane back home.

The airman said he is excited to get his friend back.