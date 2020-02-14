4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Nikki, shepherd and Labrador retriever mix Nikki is a darling female shepherd and Labrador retriever mix staying at Rescue Dogs Galore. Nikki is a social animal — she gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. More from Nikki: Hi, my name is Nikki. What's yours? Nice to meet ya! I am ready to hit the road to your house! Uh, make that "our" house, OK? I definitely need a house with a yard because I need room to run and romp and be safe! Wanna know more about me? I am three-and-a-half-years old and I weigh 50 pounds. I like other doggies of all sizes and I Love my peeps — adults and children! I like cuddling with them. I am an all-round good and gorgeous girl, everyone says. I hear some of those 2-legged creatures saying that I am the nicest girl ever! Good, huh? Apply to adopt Nikki today at Petfinder. Bowie, German shepherd Bowie is a male German shepherd dog staying at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue. Bowie is a social animal — he gets along well with other dogs. Good news: He's already house-trained. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots. Here's what Bowie's friends at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue think of him: Bowie is adorable! Bowie is now living happily with his foster family, which includes several other dogs of all sizes, including puppies. Bowie is friendly, and gets along with everyone. He has had some training, walks nicely on a leash, and understands commands such as sit and down. Bowie is crate trained and is calm and quiet in his crate. Sweet Bowie's foster family loves him dearly and is looking for a loving permanent home for him. Read more about Bowie on Petfinder. Olive, American Staffordshire terrier mix Olive is a female American Staffordshire terrier mix currently housed at PETronus Rescue. Olive will get along great with other dogs. She is already spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained. More from Olive: Hi! My name is Olive. I am 3 years old. I love being a baby and want a family that will love me as much as I love them! I need a calm, stable environment with little dogs or an easy-going older dog. I love to play, though cuddling is my favorite thing. I have a calm temperament and am lower energy. I am leash and potty trained. I sometimes get anxious, so need a human who has a gentle heart like mine. I love to play fetch and go for walks, though I am okay simply relaxing too. Apply to adopt Olive today at Petfinder. Isla, Australian cattle dog and Labrador retriever mix Isla is a female Australian cattle dog and Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Isla's ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Isla: Hello everyone! My name is Isla and I am a 3-year-old blue heeler/lab mix looking for my new forever home. I am a very sweet and smart young lady and I can’t wait to meet you. A little bit about me: I am an active gal who loves walks, hikes, runs and rides in the car. I am a good girl on the leash and I really love to play fetch. I am extremely loyal, and my parents say I’m a little bit of a "Velcro" dog, whatever that means. I also won’t wander away, even if you have me off my leash. I am very loving and promise I will always be there to happily greet you when you get home and to make you feel better when you are down. Read more about Isla on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.