These Houston-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Paris, American Staffordshire terrier mix Paris is a lovable female American Staffordshire terrier mix in the care of Texas Muttley Love. Paris gets along well with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. Notes from Paris' caretakers: Paris is a sweet and smart pittie mix who is house and crate trained. She will "go crate" if you throw a few treats in but does not need to be crated. She does not chew or break things. She sits on command. She loves to chew nylabones and fetch her kong toy. She loves other dogs and people and wants to chase cats. Paris is very affectionate to people and loves to give kisses. Read more about how to adopt Paris on Petfinder. Wylie, border collie mix Wylie is a sweet male border collie mix currently housed at Texas Muttley Love. Wylie is a social animal, and he loves other dogs. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. Wylie's current caretakers say: This little sweetheart was found as a stray with a broken hip after probably getting hit by a car. His hip has been repaired, and soon he’ll be as good as new. He is about 2 years old and weighs 45 pounds. Do you have room in your heart and home to give him the loving family he has always wanted? Apply to adopt Wylie today at Petfinder. Georgia Blue, boxer and American bulldog mix Georgia Blue is a female boxer and American bulldog mix in the care of Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Georgia Blue likes to socialize — she loves other dogs. She is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained. Georgia Blue's current caretakers say: This beautiful little girl loves to cuddle with her people, eat all food and snacks she's tried to date and play with her toys and foster siblings. We believe her favorite past times, though, are suntanning and being a couch potato. She listens pretty well, walks nicely on a leash and is kennel and house trained. Georgia Blue is normally a calm, sweet and gentle girl. We have never even heard her bark! She is still working on her basic commands, but it is a smart dog who is eager to please, so we know she will get there soon! Read more about how to adopt Georgia Blue on Petfinder. Levi, German shepherd and rottweiler mix Levi is a sweet female German shepherd and rottweiler mix currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Levi will get along great with your other dogs. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Levi's current caretakers say: Levi deserves to enjoy life to the fullest and not be cooped up in her kennel or be unsure of the next time she gets to play with bigger dogs at the dog park. She needs a good home that has the time for her, and owners who are able to give her good attention. Read more about Levi on Petfinder. Lucy, Yorkshire terrier and terrier mix Lucy is a sweet female Yorkshire terrier and terrier mix currently housed at CAMO - Rescue. Lucy is a social animal — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. From Lucy's current caretaker: Lil miss Lucy is a 6-year-old Yorkie mix and a tad over 13 pounds. She has Cushings disease, so requires meds twice a day but if you give her a tad of peanut butter and it’s all good! Not only is she potty trained, but kennel trained too. However, she loves a human bed more! Lucy's meds run about $120 a month, so the adopter will need to be able to afford her care. Read more about how to adopt Lucy on Petfinder. Birch, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix Birch is a male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Doggedly Dog Rescue Society. Birch is the life of the party, and he gets along well with other dogs. Good news: He is already house-trained. Birch is neutered, and he has had all his shots. From Birch's current caretaker: Birch is a young, adventurous pup looking to explore the world with a family he can call his own. He would be a great running partner, hiking buddy and the occasional couch potato. In his foster home he can be found playing with the other dogs, loving on his foster family or laying at your feet when the day begins to wind down. At night, he is happy to go to sleep in his kennel until the morning. Apply to adopt Birch today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.