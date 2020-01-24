7 charming cats to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of charming cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Daisy, domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix Daisy is a charming female domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix being cared for at Mission for Paws. Daisy is nothing if not a family cat, and children will love her. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained. Here's what Daisy's friends at Mission for Paws think of her: Daisy is looking to spend her golden years with possibly a human companion who is an elder retiree like herself. Daisy would welcome a person of any age who is willing to accomodate this extremely affectionate kitty's desire for cuddling, pets and lap time. Daisy would prefer to be the center of attention in a home but could possibly time share with one other resident pet as long as she is allotted her fair share of the lap time. Read more about how to adopt Daisy on Petfinder. Mia, domestic shorthair Mia is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Mia plays well with others — she gets along well with other cats, dogs and kids. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Mia's current caretakers say: Mia is very calm . She is curious, playful and very affectionate. When petted, she drops and purrs. She is a dainty little lady! Mia lives with other cats and dogs in her foster home. Read more about how to adopt Mia on Petfinder. Larry, domestic longhair Larry is a charming male domestic longhair cat being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. No other pets please: Larry is looking for family without other dogs or cats. Larry is neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Larry's current caretakers say: Yes, Larry is his real name! Like many cats, Larry has his own unique personality and quirks. When he sees one of his favorite humans, he’ll run up and meow, demanding to be acknowledged. You can tell when he’s completely at ease when he’s sleeping upside down (one of his favorite ways to sleep). Larry is a cat that likes humans, not a cat that likes other cats (or dogs really, sorry!). So, Larry would do best in a home with no other pets. Apply to adopt Larry today at Petfinder. Hallie, domestic shorthair Hallie is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Hallie is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. Hallie is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Hallie is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Notes from Hallie's caretakers: Hallie is a unique kitty. She was found with a badly broken rear leg, that had to be amputated. But she still runs like the wind and climbs furniture, cat trees and more. Nothing stops her. Hallie loves being cuddled and tends to gravitate to your neck and nuzzle there, purring. Hallie started out as a black kitten, but her fur is now flecked with white and continues to change every day. Hallie plays with toys and other cats. Read more about how to adopt Hallie on Petfinder. Lovett, domestic shorthair Lovett is a charming female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Loving Arms Pet Placement. Lovett will get along great with other cats and dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. Here's what Lovett's friends at Loving Arms Pet Placement think of her: Lovett is a sweet girl who is petite. She enjoys playing with toys and other cats. Apply to adopt Lovett today at Petfinder. Rocky, domestic longhair mix Rocky is a darling male domestic longhair mix being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. Rocky is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. More from Rocky: I’m Rocky and I’m a bundle of sweetness and calm. I love giving kisses and I can talk up a storm when I’m hungry or want pets. I love meeting new people and cats, getting pets, being held, sitting in laps and playing with toys. I'm more chill than "thrill"! When I join your family you won't see me throwing any punches because I'll be too busy being a sweetie pie. I'd love to be part of an active, loving family; I wouldn't mind a feline sibling either. Read more about how to adopt Rocky on Petfinder. Sylvester, domestic shorthair mix Sylvester is a male domestic shorthair mix in the care of Special Pals Animal Shelter. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered. Read more about Sylvester on Petfinder.