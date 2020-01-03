These Houston-based pets are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some pets up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving pets up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of pets currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Litleo, lionhead rabbit Litleo is an adorable male lionhead rabbit being kept at CAMO - Rescue. Litleo has had all his shots. From Litleo's current caretaker: Litleo is a 4-month-old, male Lionhead rabbit. He is friendly and doesn't mind being held. He is bonded to his cage mate, Bunneary. They are not litter box trained but use paper bedding in their cage. Rabbits require a large cage or pen, paper bedding (no wood chips) and fresh water. They require daily interaction and time outside their cage in a safe space free of electrical cords and other dangers. They should not be kept in the same room as dogs to limit stress. Apply to adopt Litleo today at Petfinder. Bumble, quarterhorse Bumble is an adorable male quarterhorse mix currently housed at Houston SPCA. Bumble's current caretakers say: Bumble is a sweet boy that will thrive in a home that can continue his training to set him up for success as an adult horse. Read more about Kitty on Petfinder. Mia, Arabian horse Mia is an adorable female Arabian horse mix being cared for at Houston SPCA. From Mia's current caretaker: Mia is a 17-year-old, sweet, doe-eyed mare experienced with great ground manners and round pen training. She thrives under someone that can provide leadership for her to bring out the best in her. Mia is a smart mare that we have ridden in an arena, pasture and even tracked cows with! She requires a home that will work with her regularly and give her a job. Read more about Mia on Petfinder. Nebula, quarterhorse Nebula is a female quarterhorse mix being kept at Houston SPCA. She has been vaccinated. Nebula's current caretakers say: Nebula is a 15-year-old sweet mare that came to us from a situation where she was only a pet and had never truly been handled. She was not yet halter broke but has come around quickly in her training. She still tests her handler and will need someone with some experience in horse training to further her skills. Apply to adopt Nebula today at Petfinder. Rachel, Pony Rachel is a female Pony mix currently housed at Houston SPCA. Rachel's current caretakers say: Rachel is a super cute 2-year-old pony ready for her new family! She is young and has not been trained with tack yet. With a properly-sized rider, she could start her under saddle training or trained to pull a cart! Read more about how to adopt Rachel on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.