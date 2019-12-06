Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Oliver, Plott hound and terrier mix



Oliver is a lovable male Plott hound and terrier puppy in the care of Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Oliver loves other dogs, but he is looking for cat-free home. Have no fear: He is already house-trained and vaccinated.

Notes from Oliver's caretakers:

He is not a chewer, and knows which toys are his. He is a cuddler and loves just about everyone he meets.

Read more about how to adopt Oliver on Petfinder.

Lucy, Labrador retriever mix

Lucy is a charming female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at IDOG Rescue, Inc.

Lucy will get along great with other dogs. Have no fear: She's already house-trained and vaccinated

Notes from Lucy's caretakers:

She loves to pick random things up (bowls, towels, etc.) and run around with them. Lucy rides well in the car and settles very nicely. She loves looking out the windows.

Read more about how to adopt Lucy-Tx on Petfinder.

Sophia, boxer and Italian greyhound mix

Sophia is a sweet female boxer and Italian greyhound puppy being cared for at At Home Houston Border Collie Rescue.

Sophia is a social butterfly, and she loves other dogs. Sophia has had all her shots, and she's already house-trained.

From Sophia's current caretaker:

She will need plenty of safe toys to play with and a secure fenced yard to run around in.

Read more about how to adopt Sophia on Petfinder.

Willow, Labrador retriever

Willow is a lovable female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Pup Squad Animal Rescue.

Willow gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. She already has had all of her shots and she has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Willow's caretakers:

She loves to play tug of war with ropes and stuffed animals, and although she has a lot of puppy energy, she loves to give kisses and cuddle.

Read more about Willow on Petfinder.

Karly, wirehaired dachshund and terrier mix

Karly is a female wirehaired dachshund and terrier puppy being kept at CAMO - Rescue.

Karly is a social butterfly — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She already has had all of her shots.

Karly's current caretakers say:

She is very sweet and gives kisses.

Read more about Karly on Petfinder.

