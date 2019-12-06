Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cuddly canines to adopt now in Houston
Oliver, Plott hound and terrier mix
He is not a chewer, and knows which toys are his. He is a cuddler and loves just about everyone he meets.
Lucy, Labrador retriever mix
She loves to pick random things up (bowls, towels, etc.) and run around with them. Lucy rides well in the car and settles very nicely. She loves looking out the windows.
Sophia, boxer and Italian greyhound mix
She will need plenty of safe toys to play with and a secure fenced yard to run around in.
Willow, Labrador retriever
She loves to play tug of war with ropes and stuffed animals, and although she has a lot of puppy energy, she loves to give kisses and cuddle.
Karly, wirehaired dachshund and terrier mix
She is very sweet and gives kisses.
Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.
Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.
(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)
Oliver is a lovable male Plott hound and terrier puppy in the care of Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.
Oliver loves other dogs, but he is looking for cat-free home. Have no fear: He is already house-trained and vaccinated.
Notes from Oliver's caretakers:
Lucy is a charming female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at IDOG Rescue, Inc.
Lucy will get along great with other dogs. Have no fear: She's already house-trained and vaccinated
Notes from Lucy's caretakers:
Sophia is a sweet female boxer and Italian greyhound puppy being cared for at At Home Houston Border Collie Rescue.
Sophia is a social butterfly, and she loves other dogs. Sophia has had all her shots, and she's already house-trained.
From Sophia's current caretaker:
Willow is a lovable female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Pup Squad Animal Rescue.
Willow gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. She already has had all of her shots and she has mastered her house-training etiquette.
Notes from Willow's caretakers:
Karly is a female wirehaired dachshund and terrier puppy being kept at CAMO - Rescue.
Karly is a social butterfly — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She already has had all of her shots.
Karly's current caretakers say:
