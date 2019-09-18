Meet Penny: This is the sweet dog that found her way to KPRC as Imelda moved toward Houston

KPRC 2

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's mascot dog Tex found a friendly dog on Tuesday near KPRC's southwest Houston grounds just as Tropical Storm Imelda approached the Houston area.

On a walk with KPRC Vice President and General Manager Jerry Martin, Tex dragged his human over to a fence where the dog was hiding in tall landscaping grasses.

KPRC 2 staff managed to get the dog inside the building, where she remained all day, out of the rain.

Houston Life Executive Producer Katie Meyers took the dog home for a bath and a trip to the veterinarian.

Meyers said staff are calling her "Penny" and that she has some training and had an owner recently.

According to the vet, she is about a year old and weighs 35 pounds. She has some minor health issues but will be treated by BARC and then she will be re-homed through the Rescued Pets Movement.

Penny does not have a microchip, nor is she spayed.

Meyers said Penny has a great temperament. At work, she met a dozen or more people, and was friendly to all. She also met and got along with our station dog, Tex. She also knows the commands to sit and stay, and seems to respond to snaps and deep voices.

If you are interested in adopting Penny, contact the Rescued Pets Movement.

