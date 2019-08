HOUSTON - Hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals were adopted Saturday at the Clear the Shelters event across the Houston area.

Potential parents lined up outside at least 30 shelters and fell in love with the animals featured in Clear the Shelters. Even Astros player Lance McCullers made an appearance at one of the shelters.

Check out some of the photos from the event below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.