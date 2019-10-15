News 2 Know: Woman kicked out of courthouse because of dress, hidden cameras found in home and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Let's wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

Weather

Showers wind down tonight and we'll see a quiet, but humid night with the chance of overnight fog by dawn. Evening temps fall through the 80s to overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday looks warm, up to 88-90F in the afternoon with scattered showers, so keep an umbrella handy. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Woman says she wasn't allowed to enter courthouse because she was wearing a dress

The city of South Houston municipal court dress code is clear. Read more

Man accused of placing several hidden cameras in woman's Katy home

KPRC2 Gregory Walker

A 64-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he planted hidden cameras throughout a woman's Katy home. Read more

'Go Go Astros': Clear Creek Choir adds new twist to Mack Hayes' team rally song

Mack Hayes wrote and recorded the original "Go Go Astros" song in 1979 and the team used it throughout the 1980s. Read more

Surveillance video shows man accused of sexually assaulting a middle schooler

HPD Police have released new surveillance video in hopes of identifying a person wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a minor.

Police have released new surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a girl. Read more

Woman charged after 2-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

KPRC2 Lilian Gomez

A 34-year-old woman was charged with endangering a child after authorities said a 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine. Read more

