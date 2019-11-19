News 2 Know: TSU employee fired, teen jumps from jet bridge to avoid arrest and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Weather

Look for mostly clear skies tonight and cool conditions with temperatures in the 50s. It'll be a spectacular day tomorrow with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Rain arrives on Thursday. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

TERRIFYING VIDEO: Women sexually assaulted at gunpoint during robbery, Houston police say

Houston police are searching for two gunmen who robbed and sexually assaulted women who were closing up a food truck in southwest Houston on Nov. 6.

Authorities: Teen on Houston-to-OKC flight jumps from jet bridge to avoid arrest

A teen aboard a Houston-to-Oklahoma City flight jumped from a jet bridge Monday while the plane was on the tarmac in order to avoid arrest, authorities told KFOR.

TSU employee fired over 'improprieties' in admissions process, officials say

KPRC The campus of Texas Southern University is seen in Houston on Sept. 10, 2019.

An employee of Texas Southern University was fired after an audit confirmed “improprieties related to the admissions process,” school officials announced in a written statement Monday.

What's that smell? 3 appliances you didn't even know you needed to clean

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, It's time to get your home ready for the holidays and extra visitors. Sometimes no matter how much you clean, there are smells you can't seem to eliminate.

