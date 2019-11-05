News 2 Know: Series of shooting leaves 2 dead, Amber Alert and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Look for a more mild and muggy night compared to what we saw over the weekend. Rain chances increase for tomorrow, but the best chance of rain comes Thursday. Check Frank's full forecast here.

At least 2 killed, 7 injured in series of southeast Houston shootings

KPRC Three shooting scenes in southeast Houston are seen from SKY 2 on Nov. 4, 2019.

At least two people were killed Monday and at least seven others were injured in a series of shootings that happened across southeast Houston.

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl

KSAT Juan Trevino (left) and Jaya Trevino (right) are seen in images released by law enforcement Nov. 4, 2019.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office advised the public Monday that an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly threatened her mother.

Astros extend Gerrit Cole 'qualifying offer' in effort to keep him

Associated Press Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to the crowd as he leaves the mound after striking out Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo for his 300th season strikeout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept.…

The Houston Astros extended a "qualifying offer" Monday to star right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole.

