News 2 Know: Series of shooting leaves 2 dead, Amber Alert and more

Weather
Look for a more mild and muggy night compared to what we saw over the weekend. Rain chances increase for tomorrow, but the best chance of rain comes Thursday. Check Frank's full forecast here.
At least 2 killed, 7 injured in series of southeast Houston shootings
At least two people were killed Monday and at least seven others were injured in a series of shootings that happened across southeast Houston.
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office advised the public Monday that an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly threatened her mother.
Astros extend Gerrit Cole 'qualifying offer' in effort to keep him
The Houston Astros extended a "qualifying offer" Monday to star right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole.
