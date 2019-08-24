News 2 Know: Former HPD officers charged, missing Texas boy, school pictures goes viral and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Aug. 23.

Today is also National Ride The Wind Day. It celebrates the anniversary of the first human-powered flight to win the Kremer prize. In 1977, the Gossamer Condor 2 flew a little more than a mile in California at a speed of just 11 mph.

Let’s get your weekend started with some weather, shall we?

Today’s weather

Showers have wound down for the evening so enjoy a nice, dry Friday evening. Check Frank’s full forecast for all your weekend weather details.

'He laughed about it': Tipster who led to arrest of teen accused of fatally shooting another speaks

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the murder of another teen in Fort Bend County.

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Central Texas

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 6-year-old boy from Waxahachie, Texas.

5-year-old's hilarious after-school picture is going viral

Photo: Jillian Falconer

Hilarious photos of 5-year-old Lucie's first day at school have gone viral.

2 former HPD officers charged in botched Harding Street raid

Two former officers charged in connection with the deadly botched raid at a home on Harding Street earlier this year turned themselves in on Friday afternoon.

On this day: In 2005, Hurricane Katrina formed over the Bahamas. It would go on to become a Category 5 storm before slamming into Louisiana.

