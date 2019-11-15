News 2 Know: Manhunt near Spring, stolen car causes deadly crash and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Manhunt underway near Spring for Mississippi homicide suspect

MCSO Roderick Bowers is seen in this mug shot provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 14, 2019.

Authorities said Thursday they are searching an area near Spring for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Mississippi.

2 teen robbery suspects arrested after crash that killed woman, authorities say

KPRC Officers investigate a deadly crash in a southwest Houston neighborhood Nov. 14, 2019.

Two teens believed to be connected to a string of robberies in a southwest Houston neighborhood were arrested Thursday after crash that killed a woman, authorities said.

Family of plumber killed in trench collapse remembers 'hard-working man'

The victim of a deadly trench collapse Wednesday night in north Houston was identified Thursday as 41-year-old Jack Martin.

50 years since Apollo 12: What you may not know about the mission, its high, low points

NASA

We are celebrating some big space milestones this year. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing was in July. Now we are marking another important milestone: 50 years since Apollo 12. The launch was on Nov. 14, 1969.

Nutcracker Market 2019: What you need to know about this year's signature Houston shopping event

The 39th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center Nov.14-17.

