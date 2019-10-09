News 2 Know: Man found dead at SE Houston apartment, property tax rates to drop and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

Today was National Fluffernutter Day, which celebrates one of the oddest combinations in all of food -- marshmallow and peanut butter. The first-known recipe for the sandwich is traced back to 1913 and featured Snowflake Marshmallow Creme.

Now, let's wrap up your day with a check on the fall forecast.

Weather

Highs got to 84 Tuesday with very dry air in place. The evening will give us perfect patio dining with temperatures falling through the 70s. Overnight we drop to the low and mid 60s with a warm tomorrow to 88 and a slight rain chance with the sea breeze kicking back in off the Gulf. A Big Friday Front is still on track and looks to move through Houston in the late morning on Friday. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Man found dead on bedroom floor of SE Houston apartment, grandmother says

KPRC2 Earnest Matthews

A 25-year-old father of two was found Tuesday shot to death at a southeast Houston apartment, according to police.

Harris County residents: Your property tax rate is about to drop and this is how it happened

KPRC Harris County Commissioners Court meeting on Oct. 8, 2019

Two Harris County commissioners blocked a vote on a proposed 8% property tax rate hike Tuesday causing an automatic rate cut.

2 teens arrested in beating, dragging of woman at gas station

Two teens have been arrested in connection with the beating and dragging of a woman during a robbery at a northwest Houston gas station last month.

'Where were their parents?': Grandmother speaks out about violent carjacking

KPRC2 Sheila Henry

Houston is rallying around a grandmother who was attacked in a brutal carjacking in northwest Houston last week.

Hard-earned transformation: Man loses more than 200 pounds in order to become deputy

Chad Dodge

Chad Dodge, 42, was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Richmond man accused of recording upskirt videos at large event at Discovery Green

HPD Michael Sean Galloway

A 52-year-old Richmond man is facing charges after authorities said he was recording inappropriate videos at a downtown event last weekend.

