News 2 Know: More than 20 cats found abandoned, recovery after Harvey, woman steals Botox, more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Aug. 26.

It was the first day of school for thousands of students across the Houston area, including students in the state’s largest school district -- HISD. We’ve got all kinds of helpful tips and tools to get the school year started right at Click2Houston.com/Back2School.

Let’s get your day started with a look at the forecast.

Today’s weather

Highs officially got to 97F today, but the Feels Like temps have topped 110. Don't be surprised to see the Heat Advisory continue tomorrow as we are in the same pattern for the afternoon heat. Check Frank’s full forecast for all the details.

The tropics are also starting to get more active. Check our Hurricane Headquarters section for details.

More than 20 cats found abandoned in northwest Harris County home, constable says

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office Some of the cats that were seized from a northwest Harris County, Texas, home are seen in these photos released by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office on Aug. 26, 2019.

More than 20 cats were found abandoned Monday inside a northwest Harris County home.

Read more

Two years after Hurricane Harvey, 83-year-old woman finally back in home

Monday afternoon, a welcome home celebration was held for 83-year-old Maxie Arvie, two years after she was forced from her home of nearly 40 years by Hurricane Harvey.

Read more

Watch: Woman breaks into Botox spa using power tool

Sugar Land Police want help identifying a woman who broke into the Botox RN Medspa using a battery-powered grinding saw and then took off with a handful of creams in a Mercedes SUV.

Read more

Local German restaurant makes last effort to save business from permanently closing

Alpine Brauhaus is a family restaurant that has been open since the 1960s. The Webster restaurant offers German cuisine but may close the doors for good on Tuesday.

Read more

On this day: In 1968, “Hey Jude” is released by the Beatles. It would go on to become Billboard’s song of the year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.