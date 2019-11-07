News 2 Know: TEA taking over HISD, election results delayed and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Before we get to this evening's top stories, let's check on the weather.

Weather

Temperatures will remain warm throughout the night, but look for big changes by tomorrow afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will accompany a cold front as it moves through the region. That will cause temps to tumble by Thursday afternoon. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

TEA informs HISD board it will be taken over by state-appointed managers

The Texas Education Agency informed the Houston Independent School District's board of trustees on Wednesday that the board will be taken over by appointed state managers.

Officials back and forth over reason for delayed Harris County election results

The Harris County Clerk said her office had to resort to a "natural disaster contingency plan" to tally votes because of a last-minute edict from the secretary of state's office. This resulted in a 12-hour delay in declaring unofficial election results after polls closed Tuesday, she said.

City exec resigns 6 weeks after woman's sexual harassment claim sustained

KPRC Noel Pinnock speaks during a meeting at Houston City Hall in this undated file photo.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday he does not tolerate sexual harassment in his administration.

Here's how you can see the George Bush 4141 locomotive as it travels from Houston to College Station

KPRC The funeral train of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Navasota, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018.

The George Bush 4141 locomotive, the special engine which carried America's 41st president to his final resting place, will join steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 to ride together to College Station on Friday, as part of Union Pacific's 150th anniversary celebration since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

