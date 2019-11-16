News 2 Know: Kanye is in town, Rodney Reed gets a stay and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Before we get to tonight's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Look for abundant sunshine on Saturday and slightly warmer temperatures than today. Even warmer weather is expected Sunday. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

WATCH: Kanye West performs for inmates at Harris County Jail

Rapper Kanye West performed at Harris County Jail Friday after he arrived in Houston for a weekend service at Lakewood Church.

Read more

Texas appeals court blocks inmate Rodney Reed's execution

Texas' top appeals court on Friday halted the scheduled execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence that his supporters say raises serious doubt about his guilt.

Read more

Why was Mississippi murder suspect in Spring? Investigators uncertain

MCSO Roderick Bowers is seen in this mug shot provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 14, 2019.

Investigators said Friday it is still unclear why a suspect in a Mississippi murder came to Spring, where he and another man were found dead in an apartment after an hourslong manhunt.

Read more

Takeaways from Day 2 of House impeachment public hearings

2019 Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the second…

Day Two of the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump featured a career diplomat with a soft voice and a powerful story.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.