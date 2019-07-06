News 2 Know: Road rage explosion caught on camera, Blue Bell licker identified as juvenile and more

The weekend is finally here! We hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July.

Today is National Bikini Day and National Apple Turnover day, so put on a bathing suit, grab a turnover and enjoy a relaxing day by the poolside.

Let’s take a look at your weather this weekend.

----------

Weather

The summer sizzle is back as we head into the holiday weekend! Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Ice cream licker identified

KPRC2 Images of the 'Blue Bell licker' in a Lufkin Walmart.

'Blue Bell licker' identified by police as juvenile from San Antonio

The young woman seen in the video licking Blue Bell ice cream and then placing it back into a freezer case is a juvenile, according to Lufkin police.

Read more

Road rage caught on camera

KPRC2 A road rage shooting incident led to an explosion of fireworks.

Video shows moment of fireworks explosion in truck after road rage shooting incident

New surveillance video shows the moment fireworks inside a vehicle exploded when a man shot at it following a road rage incident. Read more

Alex Bregman breaking hearts with Instagram pic

Alex Bregman/Instagram Alex Bregman posted this photo on Instagram on July 4, 2019.

Is Reagan Howard Alex Bregman's girlfriend? This is the 4th of July photo everyone's talking about

Alex Bregman lit up the Fourth of July on Instagram and he didn’t need fireworks to do it. Read more

Holiday weekend freebies

KPRC Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside.

5 free things to do for Fourth of July weekend

Here are some fun, free activities to do for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Read more

On this day

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

in 1946 French designer Louis Reard shook the fashion world when he introduced a daring two-piece swimwear outfit dubbed the "bikini," inspired by a U.S. atomic test that had taken place near the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific earlier that week.

----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.