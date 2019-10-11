News 2 Know: The Astros are hot tonight! Go 'Stros!

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

We're waiting to find out if the Houston Astros will continue their journey to the World Series. They are back at Minute Maid Park tonight, and they're killing it during the must-win Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

Today Galveston set a record high with 90F (beats 88 from 1941). Elsewhere, low and mid 90s were easy to find! This evening, partly cloudy skies continue as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s to the upper 70s. Overnight we drop to 74F. Check Frank's full forecast for all the details.

FOLLOW LIVE: Astros, Rays square off in do-or-die ALDS Game 5

Follow live tweets and commentary from our sports experts as the game goes on.

Surgeon and registered sex offender among 8 arrested in online sexual predator crackdown

Eight people, including a surgeon and a registered sex offender, were arrested after a multiday operation to crack down on online sexual predators targeting children.

2 county officials taken into custody in unrelated investigations

A pair of Waller of County public officials were taken into custody Thursday as part of separate investigations.

This is the woman accused of leaving children alone in motel before fire

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities said she left two children unattended in a motel room on Wednesday.

Restaurant Report Card: Roaches in the kitchen and unsafe food

Make sure to check this week's Restaurant Report Card before you head out to eat with family and friends.

