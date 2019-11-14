News 2 Know: Houston waking up to freezing temps, cold weather safety tips and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Before we get to this tonight's top stories, let's get a check on that frigid forecast.

Weather

It will be another cold night, but not quite as cold as it was last night. Temperatures will still be chilly on Thursday, and look for scattered showers across the area. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

Friend tried to rescue plumber who died in trench collapse, officials say

KPRC A backhoe is surrounded by caution tape after a trench collapse in north Houston on Nov. 13, 2019.

The friend of a plumber who died Wednesday in a trench collapse tried to rescue him, according to officials.

Traveler attempts to smuggle 35 pounds of liquid cocaine in shampoo bottles at IAH

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A Colombian citizen attempted to smuggle 35 pounds of liquid cocaine in shampoo bottles at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Mother fighting suspension of 9-year-old son over black pepper confusion

A mother is fighting to have her 9-year-old son's suspension overturned after the school suspended him for bringing black pepper to school.

Meet Quilty: The Houston shelter cat that won't be contained

Friends For Life Quilty the cat leaps to a door handle at an animal shelter in Houston in this photo provided to KPRC 2 on Nov. 13, 2019.

A cat’s escape tricks at a Houston animal shelter may have landed him a home.

