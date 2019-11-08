News 2 Know: Terrifying video of tire shop robbery, rain exiting region and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Before we get to this evening's top stories, let's check on the weather.

Weather

Look for a much colder night than what we've seen the past few nights as rain slowly moves east ofthe region. Mostly cloudy skies will mean a chilly day as temperatures only climb into the mid-50s. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

Terrifying video shows Houston tire shop employees held at gunpoint, dragged around shop

Terrifying surveillance video from a 24-hour tire shop near the Astrodome shows two employees being held at gunpoint and dragged around by robbers Wednesday night.

Read more

Man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he killed wife in 2013, found guilty

A jury found 67-year-old Raymond Lazarine guilty of murdering his wife Deborah in 2013. Lazarine made headlines when he claimed he shot her six times, including twice in the head and once in the back, while he was sleepwalking.

Read more

Trays fly in viral video at San Antonio Popeyes as employee fights with customer

Video of a fight at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in San Antonio is going viral after an employee and a customer were seen throwing trays at each other inside the restaurant.

Read more

Ask 2: Why do gas stations sell single-servings of alcoholic beverages on ice at the register?

Pixabay

As part of KPRC's Ask 2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.