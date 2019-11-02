News 2 Know: Scammer gets jail time, creative ways to keep Cole and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Happy Día de los Muertos and the first day of November!

It's was a cool day, but tomorrow is going to be a bit warmer. Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

It won't be quite as cold tonight as it was last night. Look for plenty of sunshine during the weekend with temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s for highs. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Man who scammed 11 families out of $247,000 in barn building project sentenced to prison

A man who took hundreds of thousands of dollars from families who hired and paid him to build barns, but never finished the projects, has been sentenced to prison.

ADORABLE, BUT DON'T TOUCH: Asps sighted across Houston area, what you need to know

Asps are making their adorable presence known in Texas, but be sure to look and never touch.

Toddler shot himself with loaded gun left in northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

KPRC Emergency vehicles are seen outside a home where a toddler was shot in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2019.

A 3-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself in a northwest Harris County home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Beto O'Rourke drops out of presidential race

Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) speaks to media and supporters during a campaign relaunch on Aug. 15, 2019, in El Paso.

Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced Friday that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign, which failed to recapture the enthusiasm, interest and fundraising prowess of his 2018 Senate race.

