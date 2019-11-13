News 2 Know: Freeze warnings, impeachment hearings and 'Days of our Lives'

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Weather

A hard freeze warning has been issued for part of Southeast Texas tonight as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s. If you have plants outside, you'll probably want to cover them up or bring them inside. Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

VIDEO: Man drags woman down escalator in The Galleria during purse snatching

A disturbing video shows a man drag a woman down an escalator in The Galleria on Sept. 3.

At least 2 arrested after officer injured in brawl at BF Terry High School, police say

Rosenberg police arrested two students at B.F. Terry High School after a fight involving dozens of students, several officers and school staff broke out and spread throughout the first floor.

'Sad day' or a 'scam'? What to watch at impeachment hearing

House Democrats are giving President Donald Trump a reality show for the ages as they take their case public for his impeachment.

Reports: 'Days of Our Lives' cast released from contracts, show going on hiatus

It appears that the stars of one of America's longest-running soap operas will soon be looking for work.

