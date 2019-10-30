News 2 Know: Astros in Game 6

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

The Astros are one win away from taking it back! Game 6 of the World Series has started. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's go, Astros!

It's going to be a mild night, but a bit on the damp side. There's a chance of scattered storms Wednesday before temperatures begin to plummet by Halloween. Check Frank's full forecast for all the details.

LIVE COVERAGE: Astros face Nationals in Game 6 of World Series

The Houston Astros are facing the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night for Game 6 of the World Series. Follow our live coverage.

JJ Watt sports Astros gear in tweet about 'smooth' surgery

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was sporting a Houston Astros hat in a tweet Tuesday about his surgery.

Mattress Mack takes several nuns to World Series Game 6

Seven nuns with the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word will get a World Series experience like none other.

5 times Kate Upton fashionably repped the Houston Astros

Kate Upton is no stranger to the cameras, especially at Astros games.

