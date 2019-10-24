News 2 Know: Astros in Game 2, man who saved fiancee remembered and Prop 4

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

The Astros may have lost Game 1, but there are still six games left for the team to take the World Series title. We’ve got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let’s go, Astros!

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

It was a spectacular fall day. It will end with crisp, cool temperatures tonight. Look for more of the same on Thursday before big changes happen this weekend. Check Justin's full forecast here.

LIVE COVERAGE: Astros face Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series

KPRC

Follow along as Astros ace Justin Verlander helps the team shake off Tuesday night’s 5-4 loss.

Read more

Driver charged in crash that critically injured Hastings High School student

KPRC

Houston police are at an Alief high school where a student was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more

Man, 18, tried selling counterfeit World Series tickets to undercover officers, police say

KPRC Christopher Cross, 18, tried to sell counterfeit tickets to undercover police officers, HPD says.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after Houston police say he tried to sell counterfeit tickets to the Houston Astros' first game of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Read more

'Everyday hero': Family remembers cyclist who died saving fiancée from oncoming car

A Cleveland family is remembering a man they called their "everyday hero" after he died protecting his fiancee from an oncoming car as they were riding their bikes.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

