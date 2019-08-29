News 2 Know: Dozens charged in opioid pill mill investigation, Lamar HS overcrowding and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Weather

Storms that rolled through calmed down and completely died out by sunset. Quiet overnight with temperatures in the muggy 80s and overnight lows to 78. Tomorrow we warm again to the mid-90s with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Dorian is a Cat 1 hurricane moving north in the Atlantic (east of the Bahamas), but expected to take a westerly turn toward Florida over the holiday weekend. Get all the details in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Houston-based pill mills moved 23 million opioid pills, prosecutors say

Forty-one people were charged Wednesday as part of an investigation of pill mills in the Houston area that moved about 23 million opioid pills, federal prosecutors said.

Over 800 sugar daddies in Houston? Report says yes

Houston has a little over 800 sugar daddies residing in the city, according to a report.

Sisters living on front porch of rental property after being evicted from the home

Two sisters are living on the front yard of a rental property in Oak Forest after they were evicted from the home for not paying rent.

'Everything is fine': Lamar HS overcrowding not an issue, fire inspectors say

The Houston Fire Department hasn't completed its inspection of Lamar High School, where photos showed overcrowded stairways on the first day of school.

On this day: In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

