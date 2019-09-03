News 2 Know: 5 killed in Bahamas, child found dead in closet, victims in mass shooting named, & more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Labor Day is almost over. Before you head to bed and get ready for work, let's end the day with a look at the top headlines.

Weather

We're really in for a hot week overall as a fairly steady NE wind will lower our humidity a bit but that just means the temperatures can climb into the upper 90s each day this week!. Check Stapleton's full forecast for more.

Hurricane Dorian continues to be a very dangerous storm. Currently, 145 mph winds as a strong Cat. 4 is nearly stationary over Grand Bahama Island and we're still expecting it to track more north over the next 24 hours raking along the coast of Florida through the Carolinas most of this week. Wind damage, heavy rain and coastal storm surge are all threats to folks living along the eastern US coastline.. Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

5-year-old girl found dead in closet

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a closet Monday in northwest Houston.

Names of those killed, injured in West Texas mass shooting released

The identities of those who were killed and injured in West Texas mass shooting Saturday have been identified.

Kevin Hart is getting love from Hollywood

CNN Video

Hollywood is rallying around Kevin Hart as he recovers from a car accident this weekend.

Dorian triggers massive flooding in Bahamas; at least 5 dead

KPRC

Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

Hunters can now carry digital images of hunting, fishing licenses

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Hunters, in most cases, can now show a digital image of their hunting and fishing licenses in place of the original paper license, which had previously been required in the field.

Hollywood pays tribute to 'great friend' Valerie Harper

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Valerie Harper, the Emmy-winning actress who parlayed a scene-stealing role on "The Mary Tyler Moore" show into her own hit series "Rhoda," died Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

On this day: In 1969, the first ATM opened for business.

