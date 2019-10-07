News 2 Know: Clerk gunned down during robbery, Astros look for ALDS sweep and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Today's weather

Fall finally arrives today! Look for a breezy and muggy morning with a slight chance of showers as a cold front passes through the region. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s for some places north of Houston. Check Justin's forecast for all the details.

Clerk killed during robbery by 2 masked men

Valero/HPD Two men believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting during a robbery at a southern Houston gas station are seen in these images released Oct. 7, 2019.

A clerk was shot and killed Monday by two masked men who held up a gas station in southern Houston.

2 injured when car shot up on Southwest Freeway

Two people were injured Monday when the car they were in was peppered with bullets while traveling on the Southwest Freeway.

Astros look for ALDS sweep in Tampa

Two games down and one to go for the Astros to win the ALDS and punch their ticket to the ALCS.

Voter registration deadline is today

We have listed several things to know before Oct. 7 voter registration deadline date.

