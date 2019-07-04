News 2 Know: Blue Bell licking saga continues, toddler killed in drive-by identified and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Wednesday is almost over and Independence Day is tomorrow.

Have you made your Fourth of July plans yet? If not, we’ve got a list aimed at helping you find a great place to celebrate America’s 243rd birthday. Check it out!

Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the weather.

Weather

Showers with lightning and gusty winds continued along I-10 during the afternoon. They'll lose their juice as the sun sets and the remaining evening and overnight look quiet. We may see a scattered sprinkle tomorrow, but not much and it all clears for the Fireworks displays. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Lufkin licker

KPRC2 Surveillance image of the woman police say was seen licking ice cream and putting the carton back on the store shelf at a Walmart in Lufkin.

Blue Bell says ice cream-licking viral video happened in Texas

Blue Bell Creameries said it believes its staff has identified the carton of ice cream seen being licked by a woman in a now-viral video and that the incident happened in Lufkin.

Fatal crash

KPRC An 18-wheeler crashed near the Galena Park area on July 3, 2019.

Driver dies after 18-wheeler plummets 150 feet from Ship Channel bridge

The driver of an 18-wheeler that fell 150 feet from the Ship Channel bridge Wednesday died as rescuers were working to free him from the truck’s cab, police said.

Toddler killed

KPRC/Family Photo At left, a helicopter lifts off from the scene of a deadly shooting and attempted robbery near Houston on July 3, 2019. At right, Ivory West Jr. is seen in an undated family photo.

Family identifies toddler killed during attempted robbery in Spring

A child was killed and his father was shot several times during what the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling an apparent home invasion robbery in Spring.

Google goof

Google

Does Google know that Houston is not Dallas? Apparently not...

The Dallas skyline shows up in Google Maps when you search for Houston.

Invasive worm

PeerJ.com The New Guinea Flatworm

5 things to know about the invasive predatory worm found in Pearland

The Texas Invasive Species Institute confirmed that the New Guinea flatworm has invaded a Pearland family's backyard.

On this day

In 1928, John Logie Baird demonstrated the first color television transmission in London.

