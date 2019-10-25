News 2 Know: Astros fire assistant GM, armored truck guard killed and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Weather
Look for a mild, breezy night with chances of rain increasing toward daybreak. That could mean some dicey weather for the morning commute. The good news, the rain is being produced by a cold front that will knock our temperatures down again. Check Justin's full forecast here.
Astros fire assistant GM over controversial comments
The Houston Astros announced Thursday that assistant general manager Brandon Taubman has been fired after controversy flared from inappropriate comments he made to female reporters during celebrations following the American League Championship Series over the weekend.
Armored truck guard shot, killed during robbery
An armored truck guard died Thursday after being shot in the head during a robbery outside a northwest Houston restaurant.
No sign of forced entry at Tony Buzbee campaign office, police say
Police said there is no sign of forced entry at the campaign office of Tony Buzbee after a burglary was reported there early Thursday.
Don't be fooled! How to spot a fake World Series ticket
Houston police have arrested four people in five separate incidents in a crackdown on counterfeiters outside Minute Maid Park during the first two games of the World Series.
